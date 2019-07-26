Close

CATTLE RUSTLING

Matiang'i: We have the arms to deal with thugs

In Summary

• At least 300 officers will be sent to Nyamira.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Nyamira county on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Image: MAGATI OBEBO

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said more security officers will be deployed to Borabu, in Nyamira county, to curb cross-border cattle theft.

He said at least 300 officers will be sent to the region as construction of the division headquarters is completed.

The CS spoke in Matutu area in Borabu during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the regional police station.

 

Of the 300, some 102 will be from specialised units.

They will also be tasked to deal with incidents of violence across the Borabu-Bomet border.

Matiang'i said the government will not condone any troublemaker out to cause 'thuggery' in the region.

"We have the arms and capability of dealing with any forms of thuggery and that is the message I'm sending to them," warned the CS.

He said residents need peace to conduct their businesses.

"We want this place to have peace and give residents ample time to earn their income in a decent manner," Matiang'i said.

The CS further warned illicit brew traders and ordered security agencies to act swiftly.

 

Matiang'i called for partnership among political leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties bring development.

The function was attended by area MP Ben Momanyi, Governor John Nyagarama and Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai was also present.

The CS is expected to officially flag off operations at the new passport centre in Kisii.

