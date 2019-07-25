Three fishermen arrested by Ugandan cops released on Sh30,000 fine

Three Kenyan fishermen who were arrested by Ugandan authorities in Lake Victoria have been released after paying Sh30,000 fine.

Isaiah Ochanjo, Kennedy Obudho and a colleague only identified as Musa from Busia county were arrested from Nyandiwa beach, Suba South, on Saturday for alleged trespass into Ugandan waters.

“They have been released after the negotiations with Ugandan authorities,” Suba South subcounty police commander Richard Cheruiyot said.

They were taken to Hama Island in Uganda where they were detained until Monday. The Ugandan cops also confiscated their two canoe engines and other fishing gear.

On Tuesday, Suba South Beach Management Unit chairman William Onditi said the fine was arrived at after they pleaded for their release.

“We had to negotiate with the Ugandan government officials before they decided to fine the fishermen,” he said.

The Sh30,000 was raised by their employer.

The trio got back their canoe and only one canoe engine. Their catch and fishing gear were not returned.

“We are calling on the government to help us get a permanent solution to territorial boundaries in Lake Victoria,” Onditi said.

