Take advantage of Kisumu port to boost income, residents told

The counties are Kisumu, Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Vihiga, Kericho, Homa Bay, Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, and Bungoma. They have a population of about 14 million people.

Obora, who is also in charge of the Maritime Transport and Associated Services in Lake Victoria, said residents should massively embark on agribusiness to generate goods to be transported to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan.

He cited production of cotton, sugar, rice, maize, livestock, coffee and horticultural crops for domestic use and export.

“We need to ask ourselves how to benefit from the available business and job opportunities at the port and the best way to positively exhaust them to economically grow,” Obora said.

“Our people must wake up and make good use of the port by ensuring they have products and services to transit to our neighbouring countries.”

It is anticipated that the port will create more than 10,000 jobs directly and indirectly. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the port alongside his Uganda and DRC counterparts Yoweri Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi.

The port has been idle for several years and the government has invested Sh3 billion in its revamp.

The Kenya Ports Authority is already transporting equipment to the Port ahead of the launch. The facility will promote local and regional trade, create jobs, and indirectly boost agriculture and industrial development around the region.

It will also boost the lake shipping industry and its auxiliary services to benefit the East African Community.

Other opportunities include warehouses, and clearing and forwarding. Those who set up such facilities will reap big. The port project has also come with other benefits. Water hyacinth is being removed from the lake and a 63.1km canal is beeing created to Mbita.

The 216km Kisumu-Nakuru railway line will also be upgraded from 50 metres to 80m. Obora sought to assure residents that the bloc is committed to leveraging the economies of scale for better livelihoods.

Bloc CEO Abala Wanga said they are committed to achieving growth and launching the Sh2.8 regional bank so residents can access finances to take up projects that boost their economies. He said the development bank will be the best solution to the counties’ financial problems.