Popular Lwang'ni Beach eateries demolished as Kisumu port revamp takes shape

Hundreds of traders have been evicted from Lwang'ni beach to pave the way for the Sh3 billion expansion of Kisumu port.

The move has struck a blow to many residents, travellers and tourists, who, for decades, have known the place as their best fish-eating spot in the lakeside city. Many customers have been taking their fresh fish meals as they enjoy the gentle breezes blown through the open restaurants.

Tuesday night, however, marked the end of fish trade on the beach. Bulldozers descended on structures and traders were left counting losses. The remaining structures were to be wrecked on Wednesday night. The Kenya Highways Authority is building a road in the area.

On Wednesday, the traders could not believe what had befallen them. They had owed every penny they earned in revenue to the beach. It was total confusion. A notice had been given by the Kenya Railways Authority. And they had to comply. The disgruntled traders could only take away the rubble that remained of their premises.

The port will be commissioned early next month. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his counterparts Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), Magufuli (Tanzania) and Rwanda's Paul Kagame are expected at the event.

The traders said they were given a one-month notice that began on July 12, only for the Kisumu county government to give another three-hour notice on Tuesday evening.

But Governor's Press Unit director Aloice Ager said the county is fully behind the lakefront development and Kisumu port revamp and they had to act to ensure everything is achieved within set timelines.