Kisii police arrest two men with Sh1.6m fake cash

In Summary

• They will be arraigned in court on Friday.

by MAGATI OBEBO
Nyanza
25 July 2019 - 17:48
The seized cash.
The seized cash.
Image: MAGETI OBBO

Police in Kisii have seized two suspects found in possession of Sh 1.6 in fake currency.

The duo were nabbed at a hideout at Kisii 's main bus park on Thursday in a sting operation led by Kisii Central Police boss Stanley Mbuvi.

They will be arraigned in court on Friday.

The notes were neatly tied in Sh100,000 stacks and were packed in bags.

County Police Commander Martin Kibet said the hunt of more suspects is underway.

"We suspect there are other accomplices who are on the run but we will soon catch up with them, " warned Kibet.

He said they suspect more than Sh2 million of fake currency from the syndicate could be in circulation in the region.

"We urge members of the public to exercise caution when handling the new currency," the County Commander said.

Security agencies are high on alert and will be conducting further swoops on dens which double up as fake money minting centres, said Kibet.

