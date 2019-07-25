Close

Court orders Nyong'o arrest over Sh200m inheritance dispute case

• He failed to pay Sh400,000 fine imposed.

by FAITH MATETE
Nyanza
25 July 2019 - 10:58
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.
A Kisumu court on Thursday ordered the arrest of Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister, Risper Nyagoy, for disobeying court orders in a disputed estate inheritance case.

The two first failed to appear in court and then failed to pay a Sh400,000 fine imposed on them.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against the two for disobeying court orders in the estate row pitting Nyong'o against his nephews.

The two are to be committed to civil jail for one month and Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered that the county commander to execute the arrest.

Nyong'o and Nyagoy are locked in a property dispute with two of their nephews. The nephews filed an application seeking a six-month jail term for the governor and his sister for contempt of court.

Their nephew Kenneth Odhiambo says in the application that the siblings failed to comply with the court order issued by Judge Tripsisa Cherere in October that they include all their sisters' children as beneficiaries of their father's  Sh200 million estate.

The property includes 100 acres in Miwani and flats along Jogoo Road in Nairobi. Others are parcels in Manyatta, Tamu, Milimani estate and East Rata in Seme subcounty, Kisumu.

Latest Videos