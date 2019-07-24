Close

INCREASE CASH FOR COUNTIES

Punguza Mizigo continues to draw mixed reactions

Kisii governance secretary backs campaign that seeks to create ward development fund

In Summary

• Otundo welcomed a proposal for the national government to give counties 35 per cent of funds up from the current 15 per cent.  

• Some Kisii leaders said they will not support an attempt to reduce the number of wards and constituencies.

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
Nyanza
24 July 2019 - 06:00
Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot during a press conference in Mombasa
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

Kisii County Governance Watch secretary Rachael Otundo yesterday supported the Punguza Mizigo campaign by the Thirdway Alliance Party.

She said the proposal by Ekuru Aukot's party seeking to create a ward development fund is welcome.

"I fully support the creation of a ward development fund by Aukot but the county executive should monitor how the MCAs spend the money," Otundo said.

She also welcomed a proposal for the national government to give counties 35 per cent of funds up from the current 15 per cent.  

"Development is done at the grassroots and not Nairobi, so the suggestion for devolved units to get 35 per cent of the money from the Exchequer is a step in the right direction,” Otundo said.

She said Punguza Mizigo is seeking to strengthen devolution by recognising wards as the lowest unit of development. Otundo said Kenyans will feel development because counties will be able to initiate  projects.

At the weekend, some MPs from Kisii and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi opposed the drive. They said they will not support an attempt to reduce the number of wards and constituencies.

Maangi said in Suneka on Sunday during a funds drive that Kenyans have enjoyed the fruits of devolution and Aukot cannot come up with a campaign that will take the country backwards.

“We are not going to support an initiative intended to reduce the number of wards and constituencies. Kenyans have tested the fruits of devolution since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution,” Maangi said.

 A group of ODM leaders from Nyanza have also opposed the drive on grounds that it failed to address all important issues.

Leaders, among them Siaya Senator James Orengo, said Aukot should have consulted stakeholders on the questions to be asked.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

