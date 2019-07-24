Cops intensify search for student who cut off schoolmate's arm

Police officers in Kabondo Kasipul are still looking for a 16-year-old student who allegedly chopped off the arm of his schoolmate on Saturday.

The Form 3 student at Nyamwanga Mixed Secondary School had been suspended. He accused a Form2 student of instigating teachers to suspend him. They had differed during a sports day and the victim allegedly reported to the school administration.

Witnesses said he waylaid him as he left school and attacked. He also cut him in the cheek.

“He confronted the victim at 5.30pm, saying he had reported to teachers about their differences, which led to his suspension,” a resident said.

The victim was admitted to Matata Nursing Hospital in Oyugis. On Tuesday, hospital administrator Peter Nyabola said they were doing their best to help him recover.

“We've stitched and stopped bleeds from the arm and cheek,” Nyabola said.

They preserved the limb that was severed.

Police commander Charles Barasa said the suspect used a machete.

“The arm was cut off when the victim tried to shield the attack. We believe the intention of the suspect was to kill the victim,” he said.

Barasa said the arm fell on the ground. They collected and covered it and took it to the hospital. He said his officers are investigating as they search for the boy.

“Though the suspect is a minor, he must tell the police why he decided to cut the arm of his schoolmate,” Barasa said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)