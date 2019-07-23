Pupils forced to hawk for a living

Kisumu residents have expressed concern over the rising number of children doing hawking during school hours.

They are strategically positioned outside shopping malls and car parks, targeting customers to buy their items.

A spot check by the Star established some of the items hawked include groundnuts, maize, fruits, liquid soap and samosas.

A Class Eight pupil said she is asked by her mother to sell samosas in the morning and after school. The interference has affected her school work as she has no time to study.

“I need to wake up early in the morning to go sell samosas before going to school. This leaves me with no time to study and it affects my performance at school,” she said.

Another Class Seven pupil says he is fatigued after hawking liquid soap made by his parents at home.

Together with his siblings, they are sent to neighbouring estates to sell the soap.

“As a result, I cannot concentrate on my studies. Sometimes I am forced to miss my classes,” he said.

Erick Rabuogi, a resident, called for urgent action stating the high rate of child labour was hindering children from acquiring an education.

Rabuogi noted the vice was on the rise within urban centres and called for intervention by the government.

“The government should protect the rights of children which are being violated,” Rabuogi said.

Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative executive director George Owuor said children's rights must be respected. He warned those engaging in the act of stern action.

"The assembly should enact laws to address the rampant cases of child labour in various sectors, " Owuor said.

The director said most of the orphans and vulnerable students are forced to drop out of school and engage in various forms of labour.

Mary Awino, a resident, accused some parents of colluding with rice farmers and fishermen to offer their children as labourers.

She asked local administrators and school heads to ensure that no child is allowed to engage in activities that deny them education.

Kisumu Deputy county commissioner John Cheruiyot said they are investigating the matter.

“We are working with the children's department to investigate the complaints,” Cheruiyot said.

Kisumu county children's coordinator Humphrey Wandeo said he was unaware of children hawking on the streets.

“Whenever these children come to hawk in your offices, inform us. We will round them up and take action on their children or guardians,” he said.

(Edited by N. Mbugua)