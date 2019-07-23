MCAs summon Kisumu Finance executive over budget

Kisumu Finance executive Nerry Achar has been summoned to appear in the county assembly this week over the proposed Sh10 billion for the 2019-20 budget.

The budget is yet to be passed 22 days after the June 30 deadline.

Temporary speaker Inviolate Adhiambo on Wednesday directed Achar to appear before the County Assembly's Budget Committee within seven days to explain why he had not responded to issues raised by MCAs on the budget.

The Budget Committee chairperson Judy Ogaga told the assembly that Achar was yet to be given formal communication concerning the recommendations.

Ogaga was presenting the committee's progress report to the House.

Earlier, Achar had been given until Tuesday to respond to the committee before the budget is passed.

The issues he needs to respond to included pending bills and closing balances, a list of all the flagship projects for 2018-19, conditional grants and their supporting documents.

West Nyakach MCA George Ogutu said a delay in passing the budget could cripple activities in the county.

His Kisumu West counterpart Paul Okiri blamed the executive for derailing the process. He said MCAs are ready to approve the budget, hence the matters they have raised should be addressed.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o dismissed claims of a rift with MCAs over the proposed budget estimates. He said the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Nyong’o said there are negotiations between the county administration and the assembly and the issues raised by the MCAs about the budget are being addressed. He said an agreement will be reached soon.

"We are open to negotiations on issues raised by the assembly. This does not mean that we have differed on the budget process,” the governor said.

Nyong’o warned against engaging in unnecessary sideshows on the budget. He said the county executive is committed to ensuring that the budget is prepared according to procedure.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)