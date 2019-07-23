Construction of banana factory begins in Kisii

• 78, 000 high quality banana suckers have been issued to farmers for planting.
• Farmers urged to grow more bananas to sustain factory.
Over 2,200 banana farmers from Kisii county are set to get better returns from their crop following the initiation of a banana factory.
The county government project launched on Sunday is supported by the European Union.
Farmers said they have been selling their produce at throwaway prices to middlemen and the factory will cushion them from that.
Besides the construction of the banana processing plant, the project will include training of farmers, agricultural extension officers and supply of high quality commercial banana suckers to enhance production.
Already a total of 78, 000 high quality suckers have been issued to the farmers for planting. Another 100,000 suckers will be issued in the next planting season.
The launch was attended by Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, EU head of macroeconomics Vincent De Boer, banana producers and extension officers from the county.
The EU granted the county Sh 110 million for the banana value chain project with the county government giving Sh60 million to establish the factory within Kisii Agriculture Training Centre.
Ongwae said the county will establish three green banana collection centers in the 45 wards thus creating employment opportunities for the youth.
“The banana factory is poised to churn out a number of products including banana powder, hair powder, hair pieces, crisps and wine,” he said.
Ongwae urged farmers and all county residents to plant more bananas and step up production to sustain the factory which he observed had the potential to turn around the local economy.
Wamalwa reiterated the commitment of the national government in helping expand Gusii stadium to meet international standards, saying next year the county will host one of the national day celebrations.
“The banana project we have launched here in Kisii will create employment and spur local economic development not only for the county but also the country in general. Our target is to see how we can strengthen counties to ensure realisation of the Big Four agenda”, Wamalwa said.