Construction of banana factory begins in Kisii

Over 2,200 banana farmers from Kisii county are set to get better returns from their crop following the initiation of a banana factory.

The county government project launched on Sunday is supported by the European Union.

Farmers said they have been selling their produce at throwaway prices to middlemen and the factory will cushion them from that.

Besides the construction of the banana processing plant, the project will include training of farmers, agricultural extension officers and supply of high quality commercial banana suckers to enhance production.

Already a total of 78, 000 high quality suckers have been issued to the farmers for planting. Another 100,000 suckers will be issued in the next planting season.

The launch was attended by Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, EU head of macroeconomics Vincent De Boer, banana producers and extension officers from the county.