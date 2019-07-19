Ousted Homa Bay majority whip refuses to leave office

Homa Bay county assembly majority whip Richard Ogindo has dismissed his removal saying only the party has a right to recall him.

The move threatens to create fresh leadership wrangles at the assembly, similar to the September last year dispute over the Majority leader positon.

Majority leader Walter Muok on Wednesday tabled the motion that was voted on by the MCAs approving Kakelo Kokwanyo MCA Dan Were as the new majority whip.

Ogindo’s removal was ratified by acting Speaker Evans Marieba.

Muok said that Ogindo has been going against the responsibilities he was accorded to undertake in the assembly.

“Ogindo has been mobilising MCAs not to attend the assembly proceedings especially when we have crucial bills to pass. He did the same on Tuesday afternoon during the County Appropriation Bill,” Muok said.

The County Appropriation Bill is approved to allow the county government to receive funds from the National Treasury.

“It’s important we replace Ogindo with somebody who can discharge the whip's duties effectively. We can’t have a majority whip who mobilises members to boycott proceedings,” Muok said.

But speaking to journalists in his office on yesterday, Ogindo dismissed his removal saying he was still the majority whip of Homa Bay county assembly.

He said that Muok and Marieba lacked the constitutional authority to remove him from the post.

“I’m the chief whip and nobody should purport to have removed me from this office. I understand my work and the allegations levelled against me are false,” Ogindo said.

The Kwabwai MCA said that it is only the ODM national leadership that can remove him from the post.

According to the Majority leader, the county assembly approved the Appropriation Bill after the bell was rung several times before they got the quorum.

He said it was wrong for Ogindo to fight an institution that he is supposed to serve.

“Fighting the system in which he serves is wrong hence we have decided to make him fight from outside,” Muok added.

He said the change was done to enhance service delivery by MCAs in the county.

Leadership wrangles between the two leaders threatened to paralyse assembly activities last year.

At the time, Ogindo was acrimoniously replaced by Muok in a process that stirred controversy in the assembly and was mediated by party officials from Nairobi.

The new move is likely to cause chaos again in the assembly after Ogindo vowed not to quit.

“Everybody should concentrate on their work. I’m not ready for leadership wrangles but I won’t leave this office until I am informed by national party leadership,” Ogindo said.

During the motion, other changes were effected with nominated MCAs Judy Kamaria and Ruth Ombura made finance committee vice-chairperson and a member of speaker’s panel respectively.

(edited by O. Owino)