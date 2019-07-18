Ongwae to break ground for Sh110m banana factory

Kisii Governor James Ongwae will today launch the construction of a banana factory at the Agricultural Training Centre.

When complete, the factory will help improve the livelihoods of farmers who will receive better prices for their bananas, Ongwae said.

Speaking to the Star on phone, the governor said middlemen have been ripping farmers off by purchasing their produce at below-market prices.

He said that a delegation from the European Union led by the head of macro-economy and governance Vincent De Boer will be in the area for the event.

The Sh110 million project is funded by Governor Ongwae's administration with support from the EU.

“I am inviting residents including banana farmers to the launch of the project at ATC,” Ongwae said.

The county boss at the same time said that the long-awaited avocado factory is almost complete.

Kisii is a leading producer of the two fruits and if well processed the impact will not only be felt by the farmers but will also be an addition to the county’s economy, he said.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa is expected to be among the guests alongside the EU delegation.