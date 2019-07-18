Kisii parents take extreme measures to get birth certificates

Delays in processing of birth certificates in Kisii have forced parents to resort to drastic measures to secure the document.

Some parents have been forced to spend nights on the cold tarmac while others camp outside the county commissioner's office for days as they wait on the clerks.

Others told the Star they had on occasion been approached by shadowy figures from the registrations office to give bribes so that the birth certificates for their children can be fast-tracked.

Women especially complained of being shortchanged in the queuing system used by the birth registration officials.

Mary Ogendi, from Rianyamwamu, Nyaribari Chache subcounty said she woke up early Monday morning and by close of business on Tuesday had not been served.

"I woke up at 1am yesterday and had to travel here on foot so that they can process a birth certificate for my child but there has been nothing going on," she told the Star.

Ogendi said she had seen others get help because they had tall relatives working at the office.

“You have to know somebody or end up sleeping here each night, it is worse for some of us who are poor and cannot afford a bribe," she said.

Christopher Getate from Mosocho, Kitutu Chache South said he had been walking 15 kilometres to Kisii town daily for the last eight days.

“I learnt yesterday that others have been sleeping in the hotels where some people come and assign them special numbers which the clerks use to secure the cards for them,” he said.

Christine Omariba from Manga says she needed the birth certificate for her Grade 3 child who is preparing for the national examinations announced recently.

“I have been waking up at four each morning only to see people get help as I wait in the line," she said.

She said less than 100 people get attended to each day despite the overwhelming number of applicants.

Josephine Ondieki from Bomariba area in Kitutu Chache North said she has already used a lot of money travelling to and fro chasing after the certificates for her two children.

At one time she met thieves who nearly killed her as she walked through a lonely path from her house to the bus stop.

Mary Kerubo from Nyamarambe, 40 kilometres from Kisii said it will be costly for her go back home and return each morning to the county office for the certificate.

County director of registration of persons Martin Khayota declined to comment on the matter and referred the Star to the Kisii county commissioner.

(edited by O. Owino)