Uhuru's work speaks for itself, says Nyamira Woman Rep Momanyi

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi has told off the government's critics and said it is delivering the promises it made to Kenyans.

Momanyi said the work done by the Jubilee administration can be seen and there should not be room for baseless criticism.

“We have been hearing a lot about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership, but it should not be a debate about the things that the government has done. We should all rise and support the government so that it fulfils its mandate,” she said.

Momanyi spoke on Monday at Mokirondo Primary School in North Mugirango constituency where she donated water tanks to the institution. She also gave tents to women's groups in the constituency.

The Woman Rep urged all the elected leaders both from the county and the national government government to work together for the benefit of the people who elected them. She said people need development and not politics.

"For now, our people do not needs politics, I'm therefore calling upon our leaders to join hands and support our county government and the national government so that our country can move forward. Our aim is to ensure the counties develop. That should be our priority,” she said.

Momanyi said much needs to be done in as far as development is concerned in the county before leaders can embark on politics. She said the time for politics will come. The Woman Rep told all leaders to prioritise matters of importance instead of focusing on politics at this time.

"As leaders, we should be able to differentiate the time for politics and the time for work. This is time for work and all our priorities should be set towards ensuring the residents get proper service. When time for politics comes, then we shall play politics as much as we wish,” she said.

