Nyong'o urges MCAs to pass Sh10.4bn budget

• On Sunday, Nyong'o said works and projects within the county needed resources and could not be fulfilled when the budget is still yet to be passed by the assembly.
• The governor urged the residents not to panic because negotiations between the executive and the assembly are at an advanced stage.
Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has urged the county assembly to pass the Sh10.4 billion proposed budget for 2019-20 financial year.
The MCAs failed to meet the June 30 deadline and asked the executive for a list of pending bills and closing balances, proposed flagship projects for 2018-19, conditional grants and their supporting documents.
“We are requesting the county assembly to please pass our county budget to that we can continue with our work,” he said.
The county boss spoke during a service at Nyabondo Catholic Church.
The governor urged the residents not to panic because negotiations between the executive and the assembly over the budget impasse are at an advanced stage.
This development comes days after the assembly summoned the finance executive Nerry Achar over the budget.
Assembly temporary speaker Inviolate Adhiambo on Wednesday directed Achar to appear before the budget committee within seven days to explain why he had not responded to issues raised by the assembly on the budget.
Budget committee chairperson Judy Ogaga had told the assembly that Achar was yet to be given a formal communication concerning the assembly recommendations.
Ogaga was presenting the committee's progress report to the House.
Earlier, Achar had been given until Tuesday last week to respond to the requirements needed by the committee to aid in the process before the budget is passed.
Residents also faulted the assembly and the executive over the failure to approve the budget by the June 30 deadline and urged Nyong’o to crack the whip to prevent the county from witnessing the ‘side shows’ causing the stalemate.
The impasse threatens to cripple activities in the county as MCAs engage in a war of words with the executive.
Deputy governor Mathews Owili had on June 30 accused the assembly of corruption. MCAs responded saying they will not be distracted from their demands.
Owili said the executive was ready to meet the demands of the assembly but would not bow to pressure to have the new assembly building allocated Sh600 million.
