Nyong'o urges MCAs to pass Sh10.4bn budget

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has urged the county assembly to pass the Sh10.4 billion proposed budget for 2019-20 financial year.

The MCAs failed to meet the June 30 deadline and asked the executive for a list of pending bills and closing balances, proposed flagship projects for 2018-19, conditional grants and their supporting documents.

On Sunday, Nyong'o said works and projects within the county needed resources and could not be fulfilled when the budget is still yet to be passed by the assembly.

“We are requesting the county assembly to please pass our county budget to that we can continue with our work,” he said.

The county boss spoke during a service at Nyabondo Catholic Church.

The governor urged the residents not to panic because negotiations between the executive and the assembly over the budget impasse are at an advanced stage.

This development comes days after the assembly summoned the finance executive Nerry Achar over the budget.

Assembly temporary speaker Inviolate Adhiambo on Wednesday directed Achar to appear before the budget committee within seven days to explain why he had not responded to issues raised by the assembly on the budget.

Budget committee chairperson Judy Ogaga had told the assembly that Achar was yet to be given a formal communication concerning the assembly recommendations.