Kisii community policing team warned against engaging in crime

Kisii county police commander Martin Kibet yesterday warned members of community policing against engaging in criminal activities.

He said they were selected to assist the police in combating crime and not to thwart the efforts or abet the same. Kibet said he has been receiving complaints that some community policing members have been colluding with criminals.

He said residents will lose confidence in the team if members start colluding with gangs to terrorise them. The police boss said legal action will be taken against anybody who works with criminals.

“The work of the members is to monitor security in their respective areas. They are supposed to report to police any funny characters for swift action and not take the law into their own hands,” Kibet said.

He put the boda-boda riders on the spot saying they are being monitored closely because some of them are engaging in crime, especially at night.

“We are closely monitoring some of the boda-boda operators because some are linked to crime in and outside Kisii town,” the commander said.

On the murder of two young sisters in Kenyenya on Wednesday, Kibet said they are interrogating suspects. Four suspected had been arrested and another two arrested on Friday. They include an ex-convict and a juvenile.

