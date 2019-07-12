Close

DON'T DISBAND CABINET

Ruto murder plot claim baseless, says Nominated MP Ghati

Says the DP has not lodged any formal complaint so the matter should be ignored

In Summary

• The legislator faulted a section of his colleagues allied to Ruto who have called for President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband the Cabinet, calling it as a recipe for chaos.

• Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya, Sicily Kariuki and Joe Mucheru were summoned by the DCI to record statements.

by MANUEL ODENY
Nyanza
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Nominated MP Denittah Ghati said the DP should officially lodge a complaint with the police over threats to his life or the allegations be dismissed.
Image:

The President should not reshuffle the Cabinet over a baseless murder plot claim against Deputy President William Ruto, a nominated MP has said.   

The DP should officially lodge a complaint with the police over threats to his life or the allegations be dismissed, said Nominated MP Denittah Ghati.

“It is sad that the alleged murder plot has created political tension. It has become a subject of discussion in rallies. This is uncalled for,” she said.

 

Ghati, who spoke to journalists in Migori town yesterday, said since Ruto is the second in command, the claims of murder are serious.

She faulted a section of her colleagues allied to the DP who have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband the Cabinet, saying it is a recipe for chaos.

Ghati said disbanding the Cabinet is akin to sending the President home before the end of his term.

She told Ruto to come out and address the issue to help quell political tension instead of it being used by politicians in rallies to stir up emotions.

“The government is yet to receive any formal complaint from Ruto. He has remained silent. The matter should be ignored,” Ghati said.

“We have politicians who have already drawn conclusions. Kenya has a  history of political violence. We should not allow careless talk over sensitive matters,” she said.

State House digital strategist and blogger Denis Itumbi was on June 3 arrested over the fake Ruto assassination plot letter. Itumbi, who was released on Sh100,000 bail, claimed he has a video in which some Cabinet secretaries planned the DP’s murder at La Mada Hotel.

 

On June 24,  ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki and Trade and Industrialisation CS Peter Munya were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.  Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has also been accused of being part of the group.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

