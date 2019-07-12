Close

STEP BACKWARDS

High teen pregnancies in Kisii worrying, MCA says

'I'm perturbed by the data on teenage pregnancies in Kenya'

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
Nyanza
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Nominated MCA Josephine Ombati.
WORRYING STATISTICS Nominated MCA Josephine Ombati.
Image: BENSON NYAGISEBA

 

A nominated MCA in Kisii has said the rise in teenage pregnancies in the county is disturbing.

 “I'm perturbed by the data on teenage pregnancies in Kenya. Kisii ranks among the counties with the most cases, Nominated MCA Josephine Ombati said.  

 
 

 Ombati sought a statement from the Culture executive Duke Mainga in the assembly. 

She said according data from the National Council for Population and Development for the last two years, there were 181 teen pregnancies in Kisii primary schools and 834 girls were pregnant in secondary schools.

In the neighbouring Nyamira, Ombati said, there were seven pregnant primary school girls and 90 in secondary schools.

"I wonder what might have prompted such discrepancy between Kisii and Nyamira, despite the two having common cultural backgrounds and practices,” she said.

Ombati said high number of pregnancies is taking the region back to the dark days when girls and women were seen as an object for sexual fulfilment.  

“This trend of irresponsible male folk impregnating our naïve, immature and helpless teenage girls is taking this country backwards. This will shatter the  dreams of girls becoming our future leaders,” she said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

