Give Governor Awiti time to deliver, says Wanga

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has appealed to residents to give Governor Cyprian Awiti time to implement county projects.

Wanga said that development projects are executed better in a conducive environment where people work together to complete tasks.

“Steady and real development needs sobriety. I think it’s important to give the governor the opportunity to fulfil his re-election pledges,” Wanga said.

Wanga spoke on Wednesday at Mbeka in Rangwe constituency during the distribution of more than Sh3 million to women traders through an initiative dubbed Abedo.

She criticised some Homa Bay government officials for allegedly holding the governor hostage.

The legislator said the unnamed officials were preventing the governor from serving the residents effectively as promised during his re-election campaigns.

“Awiti has good development plans for the county but there are officials who are opposed to his agenda. You don’t expect any progress in such a society,” the woman rep said.

Wanga also linked the officials to the poor rating of the county and the governor in overall performance, describing Awiti as a governor who is generous and willing to serve the people.

“It’s unfortunate that the officials are now concentrating on fundraising with less effort in serving Homa Bay people,” she said.

She urged the officials to change their behaviour and cooperate with the governor.

“This is the time for service delivery by county officials and other elected leaders. Let’s concentrate on serving the people,” she said.

Wanga's defence of the county boss comes at a time when Governor Awiti is still receiving medication at a Nairobi hospital.

Awiti fell ill on June 27 when he launched distribution of Sh100 million from the county bursary kitty at Orero Boys Secondary School in Rangwe Constituency.

The governor spent about two months away from his office, with his deputy Hamilton Orata taking the reins in an acting capacity.

He had in April flown to Germany to seek medical care and took May off to recuperate.

Last month, Awiti said he would sue local politicians out to sabotage county projects and asked them not to drag his name into succession politics.

