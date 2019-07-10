Close

PLEA-TAKING ON JULY 16

Two APs in court for murder of Homa Bay hotel worker

The officers, attached to Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, are accused of killing Abdinasir Ahmed in April

• Two administration police officers and a civilian were arraigned in Homa Bay High Court on Tuesday morning for murdering a hotel employee.

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
10 July 2019 - 00:00
Homa Bay County Deputy Governor Hamilton Onyango Orata
Image: FILE

Two AP officers attached to Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata were on Tuesday arraigned in court over the murder of a hotel employee in Ndhiwa.

 

Fredrick Kimanzi and Lawi Gitari were arraigned alongside Alex Arot for killing Abdinasir Ahmed in April.

Justice David Karanja directed the suspects to undergo mental assessment at the Homa Bay Referral Hospital ahead of their plea-taking on July 16.

“They will be remanded at Homa Bay GK Prison,” Karanja said.

Kimanzi and Gitari are officers guarding Orata's home. They are accused of killing Ahmed at Status Lounge in Ndhiwa town between April 27 and 28. They committed the offence together with Arot.

Karanja directed Homa Bay deputy registrar to appoint a lawyer for the accused.

The suspects were arrested on Monday evening and detained at Homa Bay police station.

Homa Bay  DCI commander Daniel Wachira said it had been established that the suspects were directly involved in the murder of Ahmed.

 

The two APs are said to have left the home of Orata and went to the restaurant, located just a few kilometers away. 

They differed over unknown reasons and began quarreling with Ahmed. They allegedly boxed and kicked, leaving him in a critical condition.

Ahmed died a few minutes later while receiving treatment at Ndhiwa Subcounty Hospital. Wachira said investigations are complete.

He said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended immediate arrest of the trio. "The investigations revealed they committed the offence hence we had to arrest them,” Wachira said.

edited by peter obuya

10 July 2019 - 00:00

