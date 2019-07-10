Suspected motorcycle thief lynched by riders in Suba South

A man suspected to have stolen a motorcycle was stoned to death by an irate mob in Kaksingri village, Suba South constituency on Sunday.

Billy Obongo was killed by a group of boda boda riders who accused him of being behind the theft of motorcycles in Sindo town. He was also accused of masterminding attacks against the riders.

The riders lynched him after he refused to disclose the location of a stolen motorbike. They stoned him to death and set his body ablaze.

Suba South police commander Richard Cheruiyot said the riders attacked the suspect in his house within Sindo town.

"He was frog-marched from his house to an open field where he was attacked. His killers used stones and blunt objects to eliminate him,” Cheruiyot said.

The police boss said the riders later found the stolen motorcycle abandoned at Mukende area within the same location. Cheruiyot warned residents against taking the law into their hands.

“Violence is not the best way of solving differences. Whoever feels aggrieved should report the matter to police,” he said.

The body was taken to Suba South SubCounty Hospital Mortuary.

EDITED BY PETER OBUYA