Close

ACCUSED OF MASTERMINDING ATTACKS

Suspected motorcycle thief lynched by riders in Suba South

Area police boss says suspects was fro-marched from his house to an open field where he was stoned to death and body set on fire

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
10 July 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
MOB JUSTICE: Crime scene
Image: FILE

A man suspected to have stolen a motorcycle was stoned to death by an irate mob in Kaksingri village, Suba South constituency on Sunday.

Billy Obongo was killed by a group of boda boda riders who accused him of being behind the theft of motorcycles in Sindo town. He was also accused of masterminding attacks against the riders.

 

The riders lynched him after he refused to disclose the location of a stolen motorbike. They stoned him to death and set his body ablaze.

Suba South police commander Richard Cheruiyot said the riders attacked the suspect in his house within Sindo town.

"He was frog-marched from his house to an open field where he was attacked. His killers used stones and blunt objects to eliminate him,” Cheruiyot said.

The police boss said the riders later found the stolen motorcycle abandoned at Mukende area within the same location. Cheruiyot warned residents against taking the law into their hands.

“Violence is not the best way of solving differences. Whoever feels aggrieved should report the matter to police,” he said.

The body was taken to Suba South SubCounty Hospital Mortuary.

EDITED BY PETER OBUYA

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
10 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I've mobilised enough resources - Ruto
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Uhuru blasts Coast MPs opposed to KNSL revival
    20h ago Coast

  3. Duale wants Magoha to probe mass KCSE failure in North ...
    21h ago North Eastern

  4. Tycoons cited in container terminal saga
    1w ago Coast

  5. Embu leaders differ over Wambora succession
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos