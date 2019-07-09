Nyongo, MCAs faulted over Sh10bn budget stalemate

Residents have faulted the Kisumu county assembly and the executive over the failure to approve the proposed 2019-20 budget estimates by the June 30 deadline.

The impasse threatens to cripple activities in the county as the ward representatives engage in wars of words with the executive.

On July 1 the MCAs said that they would not approve the Sh10 billion budget if the executive failed to provide them with a list of pending bills and closing balances as at June 30.

They also demanded the executive to furnish them with a list of all the flagship projects for the 2019-20 financial year and a list of all conditional grants and their supporting documents.

The deputy governor Mathews Owili on June 30 accused the assembly of corruption but speaking to the press the MCAs said they will not be distracted from their demands.

Owili said the executive was ready to meet the demands of the assembly but will not bow to pressure to have the new assembly building allocated Sh600 million.

Residents on Monday urged governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to crack the whip so that the county does not continue to witness the ‘side shows’ causing the budget stalemate.

Kisumu Residents Voice Association chairman Audi Ogada said that the circus between the executive and assembly must stop.

He said that the budget is a people-driven process hence the conflict between the two arms of the devolved government are uncalled for because the taxpayers are the losers.

“All that Kisumu residents need is service delivery and development, they want the budget process done procedurally,” he told the Star on phone.

Audi questioned whether there were some hidden interests in the budget that the public was not aware of hence causing the stalemate.

He said that both the executive and assembly must respect the views and decisions of the people made through public participation forums.

“What we are witnessing is a confirmation that the public views on the budget were not seriously taken,” Audi said.

The residents' lobby chair said that the Public Finance Management Act was clear on what should be done and by who in relation to the budget process.

On matters of pending bills, Audi said there was a task force put in place by the governor to look into the matter.

He questioned whether their findings were implemented or what the status of the report was.

(edited by O. Owino)