Leave public land for projects, Nyagarama says

Individuals occupying public land in Nyamira have been ordered leave to create room for development projects.

Governor John Nyagarama says close to 3,000 acres has irregularly been acquired by unscrupulous individuals. He said land grabbing has derailed multi-billion shillingsprojects.

Among the projects planned are houses which will be partly funded by the national government, Nyagarama said.

The administration wants to take back 1,300 acres in Sironga, West Mugirango, which is being used for brick making by some residents.

Nyagarama who spoke yesterday in Kisii during a one-day workshop for land officers said the county wants the land as soon as possible.

" We want to put up hospitals, polytechnics and houses," Nyagarama said.

He told residents that the county will be humane as it takes back the land. However, those who defy the order to vacate the land, will be forced out.

"We are first going to hold public participation forums to sensitise our people on the need to surrender the land peacefully, but where dialogue will fail our officers will have no other alternative but use force," the governor said.

The residents will be first made to understand that they are occupying public land.

"If some go on the offensive, as we expect, this to spark a fight back, we also have the alternative of employing force," Nyagarama told the Star in Kisii.

At least Sh 40 million has already been set aside to fund the land reclamation effort, Nyagarama said. He further ordered for the removal of eucalyptus trees from river banks.

He said the trees pose a danger to water systems in the area and must be cleared. Nyagaram said there are already some encouraging signs from some residents who have begun removing theirs from the water catchments.

"When I wake up, I hear the sound of sawing machines cutting trees from near the rivers..this is very encouraging. We urge more of our people to do so to safeguard water sources for posterity as well," said Nyagarama.