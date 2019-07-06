Two charged with murder of workers

Two men appeared in the Homa Bay High Court accused of murdering casual labourers at Nyadenda village in Suba South constituency.

Michael Adhemba and Albert Kipchirchir were arraigned in connection with the murder of Hezbon Nyamweya and Geoffrey Ochoki on April 28.

The court heard that the suspects and others not before court killed the workers using crude weapons.

Adhemba and Kipchirchir are believed to have hit the two men over loss of a mobile phone belonging to assecurity official at Lambwe NYS camp.

Justice Joseph Karanja ordered the accused to be taken for age and mental assessment at Homa Bay Referral Hospital before they are returned to court.

The suspects are expected back in court on Monday.

They are being remanded at Homa Bay GK Prison.