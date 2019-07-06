Hippo menace prevents residents from getting water

A section of residents from Wang’ Chieng ward, Karachuonyo constituency has stopped drawing water from River Miriu following an increased number of hippos.

The residents of Konyango village complain the hippos have invaded the river and attack them when they want to fetch water.

The river passes through the village and pours its water into Lake Victoria.

Nicholas Ouma, a resident, said that the river is now a habitat for many hippos which have migrated from Lake Victoria.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Ouma said the communities which depend on water from the river live in fear of being attacked by the wild animals.

“Many hippos graze along the river banks even in the daytime. Two weeks ago, a woman was attacked during the day when she went to draw water from the river,” Ouma said.

Area disaster management official Kennedy Ocholla said that there are many hippos along the river because of readily available forage.

“The hippos have moved from the lake because people have cultivated near the river bank hence they can access food with ease,” Ocholla said.

Human –wild animal conflicts have increased in the area since some hippos foraging up-to people’s homesteads.

Senior Chief Peter Agunga said they have called upon the Kenya Wildlife Services to restrain the animals and avert destruction.

“The presence of the hippos in the river is a big security threat to many residents. They are a source of economic drawbacks because people we can’t access water from the river and they destroy properties,” Agunga said.

The administrator said they have received many reports from local farmers that their crops are being destroyed by the hippos.

“Farmers in this area have counted huge losses over the hippos and it’ important they get a lasting solution to the problem,” he said.

