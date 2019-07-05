Junior cop beats up senior over public reprimand

A senior police officer from Ugunja police station is nursing injuries after he was beaten up by his junior after they differed over delegated duties at the work station.

According to multiple sources, a scuffle began when the senior sergeant confronted his junior, a corporal, asking him why he had not accomplished the duties delegated to him.

The senior officer dressed down the corporal in public before the reprimand degenerated into a war of words, with both hurling insults at each other.

The two were then involved in a fist fight that saw the corporal land blows and kicks on the senior as the other officers and the public watched.

It took the effort of two senior officers to separate the two who were baying for each other’s blood.

Yesterday's incident comes in the wake of a similar incident where a police constable attacked and beat up a corporal from the same police station.

The two, dressed in official police uniforms, fought in Ugunja town in the early morning allegedly following differences over the sharing of an unspecified bribe.

Siaya county police commander Francis Kooli said that he was aware of the incident but ruled out the allegation of a physical fight.

Kooli said that disciplinary measures had been instituted against the officers.

The police commander said that they will not take lightly the language used by the officers saying had it been a fist fight, the two would have faced severe punishment.

“They quarrelled in public and the area OCPD will ensure action is taken against the culpable officer,” Kooli said.

(edited by O. Owino)