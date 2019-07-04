Plans to mark Mboya's 50th anniversary ready

Preparations are complete for the 50th anniversary celebrations of nationalist Tom Mboya at his ancestral home in Rusinga Island, Suba North constituency.

The celebrations will be held on Friday, July 5, in Kamasengre village where Mboya's body is interred in Homa Bay county.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata and MP Millie Odhiambo said the event will feature interdenominational prayers and cultural activities.

“This year’s celebration comes as one of its kind since the mausoleum has been gazetted as a national monument. We expect a number of visitors since Mboya was a renowned African leader,” Orata said.

He said the county government spent Sh2 million renovating the mausoleum, adding that they have a budget for upgrading the monument to standards of a national museum.

Odhiambo urged leaders to join efforts to ensure Mboya is remembered for many years. She said Mboya undertook significant projects which have not been done by any individual in the area.

“Institutions like Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu and other projects he did still stand important both to the current and the future generations,” Odhiambo said.

Synod Okello, a youth leader, said Tom Mboya is a source of inspiration to residents.

“Tom Mboya will remain in history as the youngest minister and knowledgeable politician who exemplarily performed his duties within a short period,” Okello said.

Rusinga Council of Clders chair Samuel Ongola said the anniversary will unite the residents and celebrate Mboya's achievements locally and internationally.

He said Mboya played key roles in promoting development, education and democracy in the country.

“This anniversary has come at a time when Kenya faces a myriad of challenges in terms of development and leadership. Unless we emulate Mboya’s style of leadership, we are bound to fail,” Ongola said.

He said they will foster unity and ensure the community cultural practices are preserved.

Ongola said the council of elders welcomed the improvement of the mausoleum undertaken by the county government.

Mboya died on July 5, 1969 after he was shot by unknown assailant in Nairobi.