Kisumu water boss sent on terminal leave

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency board has sent its CEO Petronila Ogut on terminal leave as it prepares to hire a new boss.

The leave took effect on Monday following a resolution by a full special board of directors meeting led by LVSWWDA chairman Paul Bii.

“In the event that the board does not recommend renewal of the contract, the CEO will be required to proceed on terminal leave. This is to ensure a smooth transition,” Bii said.

He said the decision was arrived at after extensive responses and guidance by the agency chief to the board of directors on resolutions on June 21.

This, Bii said, was particularly in compliance with the Fair Administrative Action Act (2015) which requires that each party is heard before a determination is made.

The directors present were Jacob Mwakio, William Oduol, Erick Okeyo, Anne Michura, Victor Omanwa, and Rosemary Rop.

While on terminal leave, Ogut will be entitled to all her benefits until the expiry of her current three-year contract which expires in August.

The board has now appointed Daniel Odongo as the acting CEO pending the recruitment of a substantive boss as per the advertisement dated June 25.

“The handover process commences with immediate effect,” Bii said.

According to a 2014 government circular, any serving CEO in state corporations, keen on reappointment should indicate interest by writing to the board at least six months before the expiry of the current term.

The board will evaluate the performance of such CEO and make a report to the appointing authority with a recommendation on either renewal or termination of the contract upon expiry.

In the event that the board does not recommend renewal of the contract, the CEO will be required to proceed on terminal leave to allow the recruitment and appointment of a new CEO.

The board will then recruit an acting CEO in consultation to the parent ministry and the state corporations advisory committee as provided in the law, in a caretaker position.

