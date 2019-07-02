Pirates kill 2 fishermen in Lake Victoria and flee with catch, fuel

Two fishermen from Ringiti Island, Suba North, have been killed by suspected Tanzanian attackers.

Naftali Okoth,29, and George Ochieng’, 26, were killed on Rukuba beach near the Kenya-Tanzania border over alleged trespass. This has caused fear on the island. The bodies have yet to be found. The police are investigating.

The two were in a canoe alongside Kevin Onyuka who survived the attack. The fishermen left Ringiti Island on Thursday for a fishing expedition that would take at least three days.

Fishermen from the area have adopted a system known as ‘mapara’, which involves packing ice in their canoes to preserve their fish catch as they stay longer in the lake. They also pack enough food and drinking water to last the entire duration.

A witness said the eight attackers were armed with crude weapons such as clubs, machetes and kitchen knives. They were in an engine-powered canoe and fled after accomplishing their mission.

Onyuka acted fast and swam to safety. His colleagues drowned. They were stabbed and hit in the head before they were pushed into the water.

“They first engaged us in physical fights before they turned and hit us with the weapons. My colleagues drowned after they were pushed into the water,” Onyuka said.

On Monday, Ringiti Island Beach Management Unit chairman Bernard Odhiambo said the attackers demanded money, fish, fishing gear and a canoe engine from the fishermen.

“The suspected pirates started attacking the fishermen after they refused to comply with their demands. They took away a boat engine worth Sh225,000,” he said.

He said the assailants also took away 80 litres of fuel, fishing gear and fish worth at least Sh200,000.

Odhiambo said most of them now live in fear of repeat attacks.

“The attacks and deaths have caused fear. Most of us haven’t gone into the lake and we appeal for protection from the police,” he said.

Homa Bay county deputy police commander Samuel Obara described the incident as unfortunate, adding that they have launched investigations into the matter.

“We have begun looking for the bodies of the deceased. A team of investigators are on the ground to establish what transpired,” he said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)