Siaya illicit liquor sellers now opt for 'drive away' bars

The cartel smuggling and selling the illicit drinks have opted to sell them in Probox vehicles

In Summary

• Kucha says they have been forced to use new method, including using unmarked vehicles to carry out raids.

by BY ERIC OLOO
Nyanza
01 July 2019 - 12:32
Police impounding illicit brew during a previous crackdown.
Image: FILE

Cartels dealing in outlawed Waragi drink have improvised a new method of evading police dragnets, Siaya police boss Justus Kucha has said.

He said the cartel smuggling and selling the illicit drink sell it in Probox vehicles with their accomplices strategically placed to watch out for marked police vehicles and raise the alarm.

“They sell the contraband in the vehicle only to take off after spotting marked police vehicles,” Kucha said. He was addressing journalists in his office on Thursday. Kucha said they have been forced to devise a new method that includes usingunmarked vehicles to make raids.

He told the public that the war against the sale of the illicit drink in Siaya and its environs will be won.

Kucha asked the public to give police information that might lead to the arrest of those involved in the business.

He said for the past one month, 2,030 satchets of Waragi have been recovered during raids and 36 peddlers arrested and charged in court. He asked the judiciary to slap suspects with heavy fines as a deterrent measure.

