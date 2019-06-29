Sh100m bursary for needy Homa Bay students

• Students to receive the funds through their wards next Monday.
• Awiti said they have supported at least 49,850 students, they will increase allocation in the next financial year, aim for more than Sh100 million.
The Homa Bay government on Thursday released a Sh100 million bursary cheque to support the education of needy students.
Governor Cyprian Awiti said 20,250 students will benefit from the county bursary funds for 2019-20.
The learners from secondary schools, vocational training centres and colleges across the county will receive the money the funds on Monday next week.
The cheques, which were handed over to 40 ward administrators, will be distributed to the students at their wards.
Awiti said the funds to the students will promote retention and boost the 100 per cent transition.
“We know well that secondary education is not devolved but my administration is committed to ensuring we invest in our children's future through education," Awiti said.
We intend to increase the funds to more Sh100 million in the coming financial years.Governor Cyprian Awiti
The governor spoke at Oreno Boys' High School in Rangwe constituency when he distributed bursary cheques.
Present were Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Homa Bay executives Nicholas K’Oriko (Finance), Beatrice Asiago (Education), Beatrice Ogolla (Lands) and education stakeholders.
Awiti directed the administrators to distribute the cheques without delay to ensure students do not have problems undertaking their studies.
The governor said they have supported at least 49,850 students from the kitty, noting that they will increase allocation in the next financial year.
The administration has spent more than Sh290 million in bursaries since 2014. "We intend to increase the funds to more Sh100 million in the coming financial years,” Awiti said.
Orata asked Homa Bay county assembly to pass legislation compelling parents to take their children to school.
The deputy governor said the law will reduce the steady rise in the number of street children in major market centres.
“Parents keeping their children at home or using them as workers to earn an income should be told to take them to school,” Orata said.
Asiago said the county has employed 1,319 ECDE teachers and put up 189 ECDE classrooms,” she said.
During the event, Awiti handed over a Sh500,000 cheque Orero High School principal Dickens Bula for good performance.
The school was ranked the top in the last year'sKenya Certificate of Secondary Education.
