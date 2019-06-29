Sh100m bursary for needy Homa Bay students

The Homa Bay government on Thursday released a Sh100 million bursary cheque to support the education of needy students.

Governor Cyprian Awiti said 20,250 students will benefit from the county bursary funds for 2019-20.

The learners from secondary schools, vocational training centres and colleges across the county will receive the money the funds on Monday next week.

The cheques, which were handed over to 40 ward administrators, will be distributed to the students at their wards.

Awiti said the funds to the students will promote retention and boost the 100 per cent transition.

“We know well that secondary education is not devolved but my administration is committed to ensuring we invest in our children's future through education," Awiti said.