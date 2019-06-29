Agriculture gets biggest slice of Nyamira budget

The Department of Agriculture will benefit from the lion's share in the 2019-20 budget, the biggest portion ever.

The county assembly passed the budget on Wednesday.

The total budget approved was Sh6,428,365,421 which will be funded mainly through equitable share.

Development will be funded by Sh2,081,000,604 which is 32.37 per cent of the total budget.

The development expenditure will be shared amongst departments.

Agriculture will receive Sh449,052,554 as compared to the previous budgets.

In previous budgets, Health has been getting the biggest share.

Nyamira aims to collect Sh255.57 million in the 2019-20 estimates.

It collected Sh104.25 million in 2014-15, Sh106.98 million in 2015-16, Sh93.92 million in 2016-17 and Sh96.62 million in 2017-18.

In the development allocation, the county set aside Sh1.95 billion, 30 per cent of the budget, in line with the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

However, last year, the Controller of Budget said this expenditure included recurrent expenditures. It included bursaries (Sh131 million), trade, tourism, industrialisation and cooperative development’s Sh1.3 million as well Sh15 million for sports.

Controller Agnes Odhiambo expressed concern that salaries and allowances amounted to Sh3.22 billion.

Consequently, the county assembly passed the Nyamira County Appropriation Bill 2019 to authorise the issuance of Sh4,164,302,095 to meet the county recurrent expenditure and Sh2,081,000,604 for development in 2019-20.

