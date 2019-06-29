Close

BUDGET SH64 BILLION

Agriculture gets biggest slice of Nyamira budget

First time agriculture gets biggest share, Sh449 million.

In Summary

• In past years, Health has been favoured. 

• COB expressed concern over allocation to salaries and allowances that amounted to Sh3.22 billion. 

by ALVIN RATEMO Correspondent, Nyamira
Nyanza
29 June 2019 - 00:00
An agriculture official during a field trip in Singorwet location
An agriculture official during a field trip in Singorwet location
Image: FILE

The Department of Agriculture will benefit from the lion's share in the 2019-20 budget, the biggest portion ever.

The county assembly passed the budget on Wednesday. 

The total budget approved was Sh6,428,365,421 which will be funded mainly through equitable share.

Development will be funded by Sh2,081,000,604 which is 32.37 per cent of the total budget.

The development expenditure will be shared amongst departments.

Agriculture will receive Sh449,052,554 as compared to the previous budgets. 

In previous budgets, Health has been getting the biggest share. 

Nyamira aims to collect Sh255.57 million in the 2019-20 estimates.

It collected Sh104.25 million in 2014-15, Sh106.98 million in 2015-16, Sh93.92 million in 2016-17 and Sh96.62 million in 2017-18.

In the development allocation, the county set aside Sh1.95 billion, 30 per cent of the budget, in line with the Public Finance Management Act, 2012. 

However, last year, the Controller of Budget said this expenditure included recurrent expenditures. It included bursaries (Sh131 million), trade, tourism, industrialisation and cooperative development’s Sh1.3 million as well Sh15 million for sports.

Controller Agnes Odhiambo expressed concern that salaries and allowances amounted to Sh3.22 billion.

Consequently, the county assembly passed the Nyamira County Appropriation Bill 2019 to authorise the issuance of Sh4,164,302,095 to meet the county recurrent expenditure and Sh2,081,000,604 for development in 2019-20. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE;

Use technology in agriculture, state urged

Kenya's dependency on rain-fed agriculture cannot end hunger
News
1 week ago

Nyeri governor nominates new Agriculture CEC

Robert Thuo has been heading in Agriculture in acting capacity
Counties
2 months ago

Make Agriculture mandatory, urges C

The Ministry of Agriculture wants agriculture to be a compulsory subject in both primary and secondary schools.This will help in the achievement of ...
News
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALVIN RATEMO Correspondent, Nyamira
Nyanza
29 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. OCS found dead in his rental house
    13h ago Western

  2. Sonko storms Machakos police station
    1d ago Eastern

  3. Nema, county officials raid Eastleigh over plastic bags
    10h ago Nairobi

  4. Koja matatu terminus to be closed in plans to decongest CBD
    2d ago Nairobi

  5. Nairobi MCA moves motion to stop parking fees in hospitals
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos