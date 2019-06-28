Residents sow millet, plant bananas on bad roads

Dozens of irate residents at Misesi, Bomachoge Chache, in Kisii county want their MP Alfa Miruka to step down over deplorable roads in the constituency.

They said the legislator has been unconcerned with the development needs of the area since he went to Parliament.

The residents on Thursday planted fresh bananas and sowed finger millet on muddy sections of roads leading to Misesi town, saying they were tired of Miruka's rhetoric.

“This is a reminder that it is high time he began packing so that by 2022 we get someone who is capable of shepherding the constituency,” said James Keboko, a resident.

He said they had attempted in vain to seek audience with the MP regarding the bad roads.

“We cannot get hold of him. He went to Parliament and immediately changed his mobile phone line .Those who claim to be his agents from here are telling us to give him more time? What more time do we need with a lethargic MP? ” Keboko said.

Tea farmers said they were counting loses as their produce withered in buying centres owing to delays in collection by Kenya Tea Development Agency lorries due to impassable roads.

Kerubo Matoke, a tea farmer, said her daughter was nearly defiled by thugs as she returned late from the buying centre.

“ Miruka should decide on something else he can do than being our MP because he has already failed . I could be telling a different story had the goons had their way,” she told the Star.

She said they will hold more protests in the coming days until the MP "wakes up".