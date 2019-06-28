Heated debate over bursary allocation in Kisii assembly

There was heated debate in the Kisii county assembly on Wednesday afternoon after concerns were raised over the names of the beneficiaries of the bursary fund.

Bogetenga MCA James Ngisa told the House the that names of some beneficiaries who were vetted by ward bursary committees were missing.

He said the list from his ward had names for different students and not the ones picked to get the Sh3 million.

“The names of beneficiaries of the bursary fund in my ward have been doctored in favour of those who were not vetted by the ward bursary committees,” Ngisa said.

“We must be told who was behind the alteration. We cannot allow a situation where individuals deny bright and needy students a chance to continue with their education by favouring their relatives."

Boochi Borabu representative Samuel Onuko backed Ngi’sa. He said there were serious anomalies.

“Speaker there are lists which were prepared by ward bursary committees and others prepared by the department of education,” Onuko said.

“The genuine list is that which was prepared by the committees because they are the ones who know the backgrounds of the beneficiaries. We need an explanation from the department of education why it altered the list,” he added.

Leader of Majority Timoth Ogugu, who is also the Magenche Ward MCA, said he was equally affected.

Bomariba MCA Protus Moindi raised a complaint that Sh49, 000 which was unclaimed by beneficiaries in 2017-18 has never been allocated to new beneficiaries.

Bassi Central MCA Zablon Mokua threatened to forcibly kick out the ward administrator from office unless he rectifies the anomalies.

Speaker Kombo urged the MCAs to be patient saying he will give them an answer next Wednesday.

“This is a very pertinent issue you have raised and I want to assure I will give a comprehensive answer net Wednesday,” Kombo said.

Last Governor James launched a Sh 135 million which will see each of the 45 wards receive Sh 3 million.

He directed that children orphan children and those from poor backgrounds be given the first priority.