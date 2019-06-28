70% Siaya homes and hospitals get clean water

Seventy per cent of homes, schools and hospitals in Siaya are receiving clean water after Governor Cornel Rasanga initiated a Sh300 million project last year.

The governor on Wednesday toured some of the projects in Lifunga, Ugenya, where he addressed residents. He promised by the end of his tenure in 2022, he would have connected clean water to every homestead in the county.

The governor, who was accompanied by Water executive Adrian Ouma, said they will be spending Sh70 million in each subcounty for the clean water project.

Rasanga said part of his legacy is to ensure there is clean water in the whole of Siaya to curb diseases associated with unclean water.

“The project in will ensure that 9,000 residents per ward access clean water in the first phase,” he said.

The governor said clean water is key for long life as well as reduce the number of times residents visit hospitals because of diseases such as dysentery.

Rasanga said in areas where there is no piped water he will ensure that solar-powered water projects are installed to serve the community.

The county chief said after realising the dream of every homestead being connected to clean water, they will venture into irrigation to boost the county's food basket.

Rasanga said that it is regrettable that Siaya imports virtually all types of foodstuffs yet the county is in a position to produce its own crops and even have a surplus.

“We will start by rehabilitating dams to retain water for irrigation," he said.

Women and the youth will be engaged in the pilot irrigation project to boost agriculture, Rasanga said.

Water CEC Ouma they plan to install 19 solar-powered water schemes in every subcounty to supplement the piped water.

He said the Africa Development Bank will fund another project to the tune of Sh1.3 billion which will be the main trunk line that will cover Magoya, Got Osimbo, Ugunja, Ligega, Sega, and Yenga.

Ouma said they also plan to revive Uyoma East water scheme at a cost of Sh70 million to address the perennial water shortage in Rarieda.

