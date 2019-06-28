Close

COST SH300M

70% Siaya homes and hospitals get clean water

Governor Rasanga tours projects, pledges to increase connectivity before his term ends

In Summary

• Siaya county governor Cornell Rasanga has rolled out the clean water initiative to all schools, hospitals, market center and homesteads at a tune of sh300 million.

by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
28 June 2019 - 00:00
Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga tours one of the water projects in South Sakwa accompanied by Water CEC Adrian Ouma on Wednesday.
Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga tours one of the water projects in South Sakwa accompanied by Water CEC Adrian Ouma on Wednesday.
Image: LAMECK BARAZA

Seventy per cent of homes, schools and hospitals in Siaya are receiving clean water after Governor Cornel Rasanga initiated a Sh300 million project last year.

The governor on Wednesday toured some of the projects in Lifunga, Ugenya, where he addressed residents. He promised by the end of his tenure in 2022, he would have connected clean water to every homestead in the county.

The governor, who was accompanied by Water executive Adrian Ouma, said they will be spending Sh70 million in each subcounty for the clean water project.

Rasanga said part of his legacy is to ensure there is clean water in the whole of Siaya to curb diseases associated with unclean water.

“The project in will ensure that 9,000 residents per ward access clean water in the first phase,” he said.

The governor said clean water is key for long life as well as reduce the number of times residents visit hospitals because of diseases such as dysentery.

Rasanga said in areas where there is no piped water he will ensure that  solar-powered water projects are installed to serve the community.

The county chief said after realising the dream of every homestead being connected to clean water, they will venture into irrigation to boost the county's food basket.

Rasanga said that it is regrettable that Siaya imports virtually all types of foodstuffs yet the county is in a position to produce its own crops and even have a surplus.

“We will start by rehabilitating dams to retain water for irrigation," he said.

Women and the youth will be engaged in the pilot irrigation project to boost agriculture, Rasanga said.

Water CEC Ouma they plan to install 19 solar-powered water schemes in every subcounty to supplement the piped water.

He said the Africa Development Bank will fund another project to the tune of Sh1.3 billion which will be the main trunk line that will cover Magoya, Got Osimbo, Ugunja, Ligega, Sega, and Yenga.

Ouma said they also plan to revive Uyoma East water scheme at a cost of Sh70 million to address the perennial water shortage in Rarieda. 

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

