Homa Bay MCAs want Awiti to explain 2018-19 budget

Homa Bay MCAs on Tuesday demanded that Governor Cyprian Awiti explains how he used the 2018-19 development allocations before the next budget is presented.

Members said there was nothing to show for the millions of shillings allocated for various projects.

North Karachuonyo MCA Paul Wamunga said although the last budget was passed when the governor was on medical leave, he should be in a position to highlight the projects his government has undertaken since he is now around.

“It is very unfortunate that we passed a budget and allocated millions of shillings for various projects yet there is nothing to show for it. Awiti, being the county CEO, should be able to tell us how the funds were spent before another budget is presented before the House,” he said.

Nominated MCA Edwin Kakach told residents they will scrutinize the next budget and ensure that it is implementable.

The assembly on Tuesday adjourned for one week for a retreat in Kisumu to join the Budget and Appropriations Committee to scrutinize the budget proposal before it is presented.

The ward reps said they will not accept to rubber stamp the views of a few individuals but will ensure that every representative's view is considered.

Kakach, however, noted the county has started realising some improvements in development after following a successful oversight by the assembly. He told leaders to remain optimistic and positive.

“At the moment whenever an individual from Homa Bay speaks, the picture that is portrayed is that of hopelessness,” he said.

“We should appreciate the little improvement the county government has made. We are seeing hospitals being done, boreholes being sunk and ongoing road works. Let us stay positive to achieve more.”

“If we focus on the positive side, we expect the budget to be more improved than what we have had before,” he added.

Nominated MCA Sophy Koweje urged her colleagues to ensure that each time a budget is prepared, it is directly connected to the projects it will be spent on.

“The Executive must be able to tell the public if it was Sh20m allocated for ECD we must be shown the number of classes built and location. If it is Sh40 million allocation was for water, they must be able to explain,” she added.

The sitting resumes on Tuesday next week.