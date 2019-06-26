Jaramogi University to offer cultural programmes

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology will open a branch in Siaya town where it will offer indigenous course to elders on the promotion of cultural practices.

Acting vice chancellor Prof Francis Ang’awa said the unique programme would offer a platform for training elders on correct leadership direction.

“The programme will help students to learn culture at our university,” Ang'awa said. The institution will partner with the Siaya county government.

Ang'awa praised Governor Cornel Rasanga for his commitment to education.

He was speaking on Monday in Siaya town during the official launch of the third annual edition of Got Ramogi Festival that starts on Thursday.

The three-day event that will be graced by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony seeks to provide a platform for the exhibition of diverse cultures to attract eco-tourism.

Ang'awa said cultural values have been eroded by the borrowed western practices hence the need to provide a platform to impart knowledge and a sustained campaign on the importance of moral values.

“In the past, in case of any concerns over moral decay in the society, elders came in handy to provide solutions anchored on culture. That has since been swept under the carpet,” Ang’awa said.

The official launched was presided over by Rasanga and his Deputy Governor James Okumbe.

Rasanga was endorsed as the Siaya County patron of Luo of Elders by elders drawn from the county's six constituencies.

Rasanga said Luos often rush to build expensive homes in both urban and rural areas and abandon them.

“It is either you construct a house at home that you occupy rather than building in towns that is eventually left abandoned after using a lot of resources,” Rasanga said.

Okumbe urged parents to inculcate moral values in their children to ensure they are well versed with diverse cultural practices.

County secretary Joseph Ogutu, executives Elizabeth Odhiambo (Tourism), George Rubik (Governance), Adrian Ouma(Water), Bernard Mboha (Roads), Dismas Wakla (Lands), Mary Omondi (Education) and Charles Ogada (Agriculture) were present.

edited by peter obuya