Don't give bribes for court services, residents told

Court officials in Kisii have asked litigants to avoid giving bribes to judicial officers to improve services.

Deputy court registrar Wamucii Nyota said aggrieved parties filing cases in the regional courts should also stop using brokers.

Nyota who spoke during an annual judiciary open week outside the Kisii Law Court on Monday said they have adopted an open door policy for clients.

"We heavily discourage people from using brokers. In fact, we recently kicked out some from the court precincts," Nyota said.

She said they had put in place a customer care desk to help clients.

The open day that ends on Thursday, is an annual event organised by the court to allow judicial officers to engage with the public.

The court also uses the event to feedback from clients.

Nyota said bribing judicial officers undermines the dispensation of justice.

"Any judicial staffer found taking bribes will be dismissed from the service and prosecuted for the offence," she said.

She said the court has adopted technology to improve services. She said they had made significant progress in reducing backlog.

"We are still making significant steps to reduce the cases as more people embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms," she said.

Law Society of Kenya regional chairman Wilkins Ochoki said they will support the court in the dispensation of justice.

edited by peter obuya