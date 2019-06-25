Nyanza MPs criticise opponents of handshake

Twelve Nyanza MPs have said leaders opposed to the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are enemies of peace in the country.

They said failure to support the handshake was likely to derail unity and correction of the historical injustices that have polarised the country in the past.

The lawmakers said the handshake was one way to address electoral malpractices that have dogged the country every election cycle.

The MPs are Timothy Kajwang (Ruaraka), Jared Okello (Nyando) Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East), Millie Odhiambo (Mbita), Peter Masara (Suna West), Olago Aluoch (Kisumu West), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul) Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul), Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Kisumu Women Representative Rosa Buyu.

They spoke at Nomiya Church of Peace at Nyamasaria in Kisumu.

The leaders also rooted for a referendum to change of the country's constitution.

Odhiambo said they are solidly behind Uhuru and Raila's bid to unite the country and the fight against corruption.

She accused those opposed to the handshake of pushing for their selfish interests instead of championing for the well-being of citizens.

The Mbita MP asked Uhuru to forget those busy politicking and focus on his Big Four agenda.

Olago asked the Luo community to embrace peace for the sake of development.

“As a community, we have fought hard for the liberation of the nation. It is time we focus on the development and unity of the country,” he said.

He warned Kenyans to be wary of MPs who are only out to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

Olago said Kenyans should not allow selfish leaders to take them back to 2007-8 post-election violence, noting that Kisumu was among the areas worst hit.

Kajwang said ODM was truthful and honest about the handshake's objective to develop the country.

He rallied support for the referendum and asked Nyanza residents to support it.

Kajwang asked Uhuru to not relent on the war on corruption.

“We want to see the suspects involved in the Sh21 billion Aror and Kimwarer dam scandals arrested and taken to court irrespective of their positions,” Kajwang said.

He said politics was over and it is time to deliver on the campaign pledges to Kenyans.

Okello asked opponents of the handshake to stop dragging ODM party and leader Raila in Jubilee woes.

He said those opposing the unity pact are out to sabotage Uhuru's Big Four agenda.

