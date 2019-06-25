Interest in Catholic priesthood drops in Nyanza

The Catholic Church is concerned over the small number of students from Nyanza region pursuing priesthood, a senior official has said.

The director in charge of Consolata Seminary Fr Geoffrey Kiria said the region lately has a few individuals seeking to be trained for priesthood compared to other regions.

Kiria said out of 70 youth seminarians at Consolata Seminary, only one comes from Luo Nyanza region raising curiosity among church officials.

He added that most of the youths at seminary are from Uganda, Congo, Tanzania and a handful from Kenya.

The director spoke on Sunday during a church service in Ugunja subcounty.

“You people behave like elephants that give birth to a single calf after every two years,” Kiria added amid laughter from the congregation.

He, however, urged parents to persuade their youths to venture into activities that promote moral values in society.

The church service was attended by Ugunya ward MCA Peter Odero who hailed the Catholic Church for standing firm in advocating for moral authority amongst its faithful.

Odero said he would sponsor the construction of a two-storey building Ugunja Secondary School for prosperity irrespective of whether he is re-elected.

“I will be the guest of honour in October to help fundraise and build the building,” Odero said, adding that the Catholic Church will be tasked with offering blessings to the project.

