Tough-talking Awiti to meet Homa Bay county MPs

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti plans to call a joint meeting with area MPs in two weeks to discuss projects that will improve the living standards of residents.

Awiti has however warned the MPs against turning the meeting into a place for pursuing personal agenda.

Specifically, he cautioned the MPs against censuring him and his cabinet at the meeting.

“I’m tired of criticism from some of these MPs. I want a constructive meeting whose agenda is how we can develop our people,” Awiti said.

The venue for the meeting is still to be communicated to the MPs.

The county is home to Homa Bay Town, Kabondo Kasipul, Kasipul, Mbita, Rangwe, Karachuonyo, Ndhiwa and Suba constituencies.

Awiti spoke on Friday at the burial of the slain roads chief executive nominee Donny Opar at Koluoch village in Karabondi, Karachuonyo constituency.

During the meeting, Awiti differed sharply with the MPs who called on him to sack members of his cabinet they claimed were out to undermine his legacy.

Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo) said the MPs would back the governor if took action against the executives.

“Let the governor sack people who don’t give him a conducive environment for service delivery. I assure you that most MPs are with you to achieve your legacy,” Okuome said.

Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul) asked the governor to overhaul his team.

“Time has come for the governor to clean his cabinet. Sack those who don’t support your agenda of service delivery to the residents,” Were said.

Were said leaders from Rachuonyo region would put joint efforts ensure officals who taint Awiti’s administration are sent home.

But Awiti dismissed the calls for the sacking of his cabinet members.

The governor said that some of the MPs were pushing him to sack officials for their personal interests and that he cannot act on rumours.

“Ong’ondo, Adipo and your colleagues, can you stop what you are saying. You’re not me. There’s a procedure for sacking people,” Awiti said.

Awiti said the majority of the MPs lacked experience in administrative matters, adding that he did not want them to censure him all the time about leadership.

“Some of you are just serving their first terms in Parliament hence you’ve not experienced any leadership challenges. I will only take positive criticism in the meeting,” Awiti added.

The late Opar was murdered by unknown gangsters on June 7.

“The DCI is conducting investigations but we need results to enable us to know the people who killed Opar,” Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata said.

(Edited by O. Owino)