Raila will be on the ballot in 2022 – MP Abuor

Rongo MP Paul Abuor has said ODM leader Raila Odinga will be in the ballot in 2022 general elections.

Abuor said the party and its leadership have Raila as the main contender in the ballot in the forthcoming polls.

He said they would not mind if President Uhuru Kenyatta supported their bid.

“We are keen to have Odinga in the ballot in the forthcoming polls, we have been silently courting support from all quarters including from President Kenyatta,” Abuor said.

He said as from June 28 Raila will be moving across the country starting from Elgeyo Marakwet, in a bid to help counter similar tours by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Abuor, while part of the country's leadership led by Raila and Uhuru have been keen on development, Ruto has been moving across the country to boost his 2022 credentials.

“We will move across the country in a bid to push through the development agenda, and tone down the political talks of 2022,” Abuor said.

He said the tours will help prepare the country for a referendum.

“We know that in the current budget, the referendum funds have not been availed, but as a member of the budget committee we will work it out in the supplementary budget if the need arises,” Abuor said.

He was speaking on Saturday at Mbugru SDA Church in his constituency during a funds drive.

His statement will further stoke political tensions after ODM leaders were accused of calling on Uhuru to support Raila in 2022, at last week's funeral of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s mother.

Kenyatta who had attended the funeral with Odinga kept off the topic.

“Some of the leaders might deny our push to have the President’s support, but we are keen on it,” Abuor said.

