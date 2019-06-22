Siaya show suspended over stadium upgrade

The Siaya agricultural show has been suspended until next year due to the ongoing construction of a modern county stadium.

Governor Cornel Rasanga said the Sh390 million project covers part of the show ground.

A new site will be found for the show next year, he said.

“We are sorry that this year’s ASK show will not continue as scheduled every July due to the ongoing stadium construction,” Rasanga said.

He spoke on Thursday after inspecting progress of the stadium.

Rasanga directed Lands executive Dismas Wakla to use Sh5 million budgeted for the show to get alternative space for the event next year August.

The governor said the stadium is one of his flagship projects, adding that the contractor ought to complete construction within the stipulated 44 weeks.

He regretted the works had delayed for two weeks and asked the contractor to increase the work force to compensate for the time lost.

Rasanga said the stadium will be built to Olympic standards. It will accommodate 20,000 people on the terraces.

He warned the project management committee not to sleep on the job but to keep his office updated on the progress.

“I'm satisfied with the ongoing progress of the stadium and we have agreed with the contractor to increase work force to finish it on time,” Rasanga said.

Rasanga told the finance department to provide funds promptly for construction to continue without stalling.

“I'm warning those in the finance department who might sit on vouchers that they might be sitting on fire,” the governor said.

He was accompanied by county secretary Joseph Ogutu and executives Bernard Mboha (Roads), Dorothy Owino (Health) and other county officials.