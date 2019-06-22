Homa Bay MCAs want deal with fish firm reviewed

Homa Bay county assembly has asked the executive to review its deal with a fish caging firm to incorporate views of the residents.

The county government and Victory Farms signed an agreement in 2016 that allowed the private company to establish fishing cages in Lake Victoria.

Victory Firm operates at Rowo beach in Sindo, Suba South constituency.

On Thursday, the County Assembly Committee on Agriculture tabled a report with claims the firm had engaged in activities in areas that were not included in the agreement.

“The company was required to operate at Rowo beach only but we’ve established that it has extended operations to Gingo, Kakione and some parts of Ukula beaches,” committee chairman Julius Nyambok said.

He said the committee had established that there was disruption on the operation of water vessels due to the increased number of cages.

Nyambok said that there was no public participation conducted before the firm began its operations.

“We’re asking Homa Bay government to redo the agreement and include the local community for smooth operation among all parties,” he said.

The assembly asked the county executive for Agriculture Aguko Juma to ensure the firm engages in corporate social responsibility to support the local community.

“In the new deal, the community would want the company to install street lights in Sindo town, employ locals and maintain roads,” the report said.

Other MCAs who supported the report included Ruth Ombura (Nominated) and Maurice Ogwang’ (Kendu Bay town).

They said the move would resolve disputes between the fish farm and locals.

“This is the only way the controversies surrounding the investment in the lake would be solved. I support the report to stop further conflicts between the investor and our local fishermen,” Ombura said.

(Edited by O. Owino)