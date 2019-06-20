Siaya clerk, MCA to remain suspended

Siaya county assembly yesterday failed to make a final decision on the fates of its clerk and an MCA, both suspended for different reasons.

The assembly will wait for the hearing and determination of cases they have filed in court.

Assembly clerk Felix Olwero was suspended on allegation of Sh2 million fraud, while South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha for missing eight consecutive assembly sittings.

Both have gone to court to challenge their suspensions and possible dismissals.

The Siaya County Public Service Board on June 6 recommended Olwero be sacked for gross misconduct and misappropriation of the car loan and mortgage funds.

But before he was served with the dismissal letter Olwero went to the court requesting a fair hearing by the assembly.

The house on Tuesday said that it has not yet received any official court orders on Olwero’s issue, but will not issue the dismissal letter to Olwero at the moment.

On the other hand, the assembly has also paved the way for MCA Mboha to exhaust all legal means on his matter before they decide on the next steps.

Assembly Speaker George Okode said the ward rep will remain suspended pending hearing of his case.

“I, therefore, direct that the two disciplinary proceedings against the honourable member have stayed. In essence, therefore, the status quo remains,” Okode said.

The disciplinary committee report read by the speaker noted that the matter raised in the petition against the Mboha could see him vacate office as per the provision of article 194(1) (b) of the constitution.