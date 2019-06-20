Ranguma among aspirants seeking to replace Nyong'o in 2022

• Some politicians have begun early campaigns.
Plans to unseat Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o in the 2022 election is slowly gaining momentum.
Some politicians have begun early campaigns. The contest is getting crowded barely two years after the last polls.
Former Governor Jack Ranguma, former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura, Senator Fred Outa, and businessman Hezron McObewa are some of those eyeing the seat. Another aspirant is former chief finance officer Cephas Kasera.
Kasera has set up an office in Kisumu town and is developing strategies. He has been meeting elders from different parts of the county.
On Tuesday, Philip Ochieng said Ranguma is fully in the race to recapture the seat. Ochieng' was Ranguma's political advisor.
“I can tell you for sure that we are in the race. We will mount campaigns like never before,” Ochieng told the Star on the phone.
He said Ranguma and his team are working on a strategy that will enable him to get a resounding victory. Ochieng' said the former county chief will mainly bank on his development record.
Outa and McObewa have not publicly declared their interests but their close allies say they are already strategising. McObewa unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2017. He lost in the ODM party primaries and backed Ranguma at the general election.
Obura, who is the EAC Chief Administrative Secretary, has hinted that he could join the fray. He will ride on his development record, especially in education, having built many schools during his five-year tenure as Kisumu Central MP. He lost the seat at the last election to Fred Ouda.
The CAS has sponsored hundreds of students through Ken Obura Foundation, some of whom have joined universities. He has also been supporting development education infrastructure through fundraisers.
Of late, Obura has been traversing the county to reach out to opinion leaders, youths and the business community. Last Friday, he presided over a harambee for classrooms in two primary schools. Sh1.8million was raised.
Kisumu has seven constituencies — Nyakach, Nyando, Muhoroni, Kisumu East, Kisumu Central, Kisumu West and Seme.
Clan politics and development record of the hopefuls and the incumbent will influence the outcome of the poll. Obura, Kasera, McObewa, Ranguma and Outa are all from Kano, a major clan in Kisumu East Central, Nyando and Muhoroni. Nyong’o is from Seme while his deputy, Mathews Owili, is from Nyakach.
For Outa, the sacking of former county chief of staff Patrick Ouya seems to have triggered his quest. Outa served as Nyando MP for two terms before replacing Nyong'o as a senator in 2017.
Outa played a key role in securing Nyong’o victory in the 2017 vote, mounting a strong campaign with Ouya against Ranguma's reelection bid.
Their relations have strained since. Outa is widely expected to run for the county top seat against his erstwhile political ally. Their differences grew out of concerns that the county chief was turning a blind eye to bad governance and suspected graft in his administration.
In March, Nyong’o came under sharp criticism from nonnative residents under the Kisumu Diaspora Forum over alleged clannism and nepotism. He was accused of favouring people from his Seme clan in employment.
Nyong’o appointed Olang’o Onudi, his longtime ally, replace Ouya as acting county secretary.
Forum chairman Milton Obote said Nyong’o has failed to promote fairness and equity in the distribution of jobs and resources. He urged the governor to consider the youth and marginalised groups.
He said an inclusive administration will restore cohesion and unity, and reduce clannism.
"Some of the county appointments and distribution of public resources were done unconstitutionally," Obote said.
"We want people to be employed based on competence, integrity and subcounty balance not on clannism. Nyong’o was a sharp critic of Ranguma’s administration on exclusion. He is doing the same something. Such will cause disunity."
But Nyong'o dismissed the allegations as malicious political propaganda. He said county appointments were aboveboard and fairly distributed to qualified people irrespective of their clans.
Ranguma also faced similar accusation during the 2017 election campaigns. Before 2017, the forum criticised his administration for excluding them from appointments. They said 90 per cent of county jobs were given to people from Ranguma’s Kano clan.
Powerful politicians from the region want Nyong’o to pick Woman Representative Rosa Buyu as his running mate in 2022 and nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga for the Senate seat. But Nyong’o’s supporters want him to pick McObewa as his running mate.
Sources familiar with the county’s politics revealed that Outa has been persuaded by senior ODM top leaders to shelf his ambition but has declined.
Nyong'o's allies are silently but bitterly complaining that he is being frustrated by two powerful executives, making it difficult for him to effectively discharge his mandate.
