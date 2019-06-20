Ranguma among aspirants seeking to replace Nyong'o in 2022

Plans to unseat Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o in the 2022 election is slowly gaining momentum.

Some politicians have begun early campaigns. The contest is getting crowded barely two years after the last polls.

Former Governor Jack Ranguma, former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura, Senator Fred Outa, and businessman Hezron McObewa are some of those eyeing the seat. Another aspirant is former chief finance officer Cephas Kasera.

Kasera has set up an office in Kisumu town and is developing strategies. He has been meeting elders from different parts of the county.

On Tuesday, Philip Ochieng said Ranguma is fully in the race to recapture the seat. Ochieng' was Ranguma's political advisor.

“I can tell you for sure that we are in the race. We will mount campaigns like never before,” Ochieng told the Star on the phone.

He said Ranguma and his team are working on a strategy that will enable him to get a resounding victory. Ochieng' said the former county chief will mainly bank on his development record.

Outa and McObewa have not publicly declared their interests but their close allies say they are already strategising. McObewa unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2017. He lost in the ODM party primaries and backed Ranguma at the general election.

Obura, who is the EAC Chief Administrative Secretary, has hinted that he could join the fray. He will ride on his development record, especially in education, having built many schools during his five-year tenure as Kisumu Central MP. He lost the seat at the last election to Fred Ouda.

The CAS has sponsored hundreds of students through Ken Obura Foundation, some of whom have joined universities. He has also been supporting development education infrastructure through fundraisers.

Of late, Obura has been traversing the county to reach out to opinion leaders, youths and the business community. Last Friday, he presided over a harambee for classrooms in two primary schools. Sh1.8million was raised.

Kisumu has seven constituencies — Nyakach, Nyando, Muhoroni, Kisumu East, Kisumu Central, Kisumu West and Seme.