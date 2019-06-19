Close

ARSON ATTACK

Rang'ala won't be closed after fire razes dorm, says official

Nyanza regional director of education Richard Chepkawai says students have been moved to another house

Nyanza regional director of Education Richard Chepkawai has assured parents that Ranga’ala Girls High School will not be closed following a fire incident that razed an 80-bed dormitory on Sunday. 

 

Chepkawai said the 63 students who were staying in the dormitory have been relocated to another house.

Investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire. 

 

The official asked parents not to panic, saying learning will proceed as scheduled. He appealed to those with information on the fire to volunteer the lead to investigators.

Chepkawai who spoke to reporters at the institution on Monday said the fire was an arson attack and ruled out speculations of an electric fault.

Principal Susan Owino was on Monday holed up in a meeting with top education officials from Ugunja subcounty and the larger Siaya county.

The fire reportedly started at about 6.30 pm when students who had just reported back from half term were in classes for evening preps. 

A student who requested not to be named told the Star the fire broke out from a cubical opposite the one occupied by the school's head girl.

 

Students and subordinate staff who were the first to respond tried in vain to put out the fire.

The Kenya Power team from Ugunja ruled out the possibility of an electric fault.

 

 

edited by Peter Obuya

