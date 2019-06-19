Kisii to plant 30,000 trees to boost forest cover, says Ongwae

The Kisii county government is aiming to plant 30,000 trees this year t increase forest cover, Governor James Ongwae said on Monday.

Ongwae said his administration had set aside funds for the drive, but did not reveal how much.

The governor who spoke to the Star on the phone said there was need to sensitise residents on environmental conservation as part of efforts to mitigate against climate change.

“The county government takes environmental issues seriously and that is why I have set aside some funds to plant 30,000 trees,” Ongwae said.

He encouraged residents to plant indigenous trees along water sources as opposed to eucalyptus which he said consumes a lot of water.

Kisii is among counties with the best forest cover and receives high rain but Ongwae said there was need to increase the forest cover.

“Forest cover is essential in the region because, without it, there will be not enough rain and fresh air,” he said.

Besides providing habitats for animals and livelihoods for humans, forests also prevent soil erosion and mitigate climate change.

“Despite our dependence on forests, we are still allowing them to disappear by cutting down trees.”

It is estimated that between 1990 and 2015, the world lost some 129 million acres of forest cover. "When we destroy the forest, it is not just the trees that go. The entire ecosystem begins to fall apart, with terrible consequences for all of us,” Ongwae said.

Meanwhile, water and environment executive Skitter Ocharo said the cutting down of eucalyptus trees planted along River Nyakomisaro will proceed as was planned.

“We gave owners of those trees enough time to willingly cut them down but some failed,” Ocharo said.

