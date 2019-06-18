Siaya officials warned against forging documents to syphon orphans' cash

Two national government administrators on Sunday said Siaya officials forging documents for their children to get money for orphans and vulnerable children will face prosecution.

Siaya sub-county children’s officer Beatrice Auma Oguda and assistant commissioner, Isaac Kimani lamented the rise in such incidences.

They were speaking at Ng’iya Primary School during celebrations to mark to the Day of the African Child.

Oguda said that by sneaking in a list of undeserving children, the perpetrators were denying genuine orphans and vulnerable children an opportunity to enjoy the benefits given to them by the national government.

A total of 1,229 orphans and vulnerable children are benefitting from the OVC cash transfer programme in Alego-Usonga and Gem constituencies.

Another 1102 secondary school-going OVCs benefit from the presidential bursary scheme in the two electoral areas.

Assistant county commissioner Isaac Kimani lamented the rise of domestic violence in the region.

Kimani said the vice should no longer be treated as normal and urged the victims to report to police.

He said the impact of domestic violence on children cannot be underrated and urged couples to learn to solve their issues through dialogue.

The administrator called on the Siaya leadership and elders to critically look at the issue of night discos which he said is to blame for most of the social ills and crime.

“As a government, we have outlawed it. There is need for the community to support the ban,” he said.

Kimani challenged the local leaders to stop being used by perpetrators of crime to canvass for their release, adding that this was negating efforts to tackle crime.

Incidents where elected leaders make calls to senior police officers and administrators to have their supporters or relatives released are on the rise in the area, he said.

“We should say no to that. Let criminals carry their own crosses,” he said.

(Edited by O. Owino)